From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a dismissed Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and wanted kingpin in two major operations in eight states, where over 22,160 kilogrammes of codeine syrup, methamphetamine and Skunk were seized at Apapa seaport and a notorious drug den, Akala, Mushin, Lagos.

The agency further intercepted a total of 14,080kg codeine syrup (8,080 litres) and 4,352.43kg cold caps used to conceal the former in a 40ft container imported from India.

Also, on Wednesday, February 2, at the Apapa port, cannabis/Loud/Skunk imported from Ghana and methamphetamine weighing 3,727.72kg were seized in an early morning raid at Akala, where 17 suspects, including five females, were arrested on Thursday, February 3.

The seizure at the Lagos seaport, according to a statement by the director of media and advocacy, Femi Babafemi, followed intelligence from foreign partners and cooperation of other port stakeholders.

Babafemi said, at Akala, NDLEA Strike Force, in their numbers, with support from the military,stormed fortified warehouses in the drug den and evacuated bags and bottles of cannabis, Loud, Skunk, Skuchies and methamphetamine, as well as the 17 suspects for further investigation.

Meanwhile, a female drug kingpin, Mrs. Jemilat Seriki, who was alleged to be one of the owners of 12,385 pellets of Loud imported from Ghana and intercepted at Eko Atlantic beach, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Saturday, November 27, 2021, has been arrested by narcotics officers after weeks of manhunt. Mrs. Seriki, (a.k.a Iya Ilorin) admitted being one the owners of the consignments seized, adding that her bags of drugs had ‘Jah Bless’ written on them. When eventually identified and sorted, she had 16 bags with the inscription containing drugs weighing 668.85kg.

In Niger State, a 64-year-old former DPO of Idanre Police Station, Ondo State, who was dismissed from service for drug offences, Mr. Monday George Chika, was arrested, with an accomplice, Emmanuel Eniola, 40, with 280 blocks of compressed cannabis weighing 168kg. They were arrested on Sunday, January 30, in Mokwa, Niger State, after their car, marked EKY 429 BZ, loaded with the substance at Idanre and heading to Kainji, Borgu LGA of the state, was intercepted.

At the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos, attempts by some traffickers to export different quantities of methamphetamine to Brazil and the United Kingdom were scuttled by narcotics officers at the airport. The first bid was on Friday, January 28, through the SAHCO export shed, where operatives intercepted 0.80kg of methamphetamine

concealed in relaxer plastic container heading to the UK. A suspect, Akuta Chioma Lucy, who presented the consignment for search was arrested. The second attempt was on Friday, February 4, during the outward clearance of passengers at he airport when an intending male passenger on Ethiopian Airline going to Brazil.