From Godwin Tsa Abuja

A women advocacy group has expressed support for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and offered to partner the agency in its fight against illicit drugs.

The group, Women Youth Children and Crime Organisation (WYCCO), led by former Chairperson of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mrs. Farida Waziri, said this during a courtesy visit to the NDLEA’s headquarters, yesterday, in Abuja.

Waziri, who commended the efforts of the agency in combating drug abuse, said that the Northern youths decided to support the war against drugs, as young Nigerians were becoming high consumers of narcotics.

She lamented that the high rate of unemployment in the country, owing to the large number of graduates from the over 170 universities in the country, has contributed greatly to the high level of drug consumption among the youths.

Meanwhile, the former EFCC boss has re-emphasised her call on politicians to undergo psychiatric tests before occupying public office.

She noted that the drug test would ensure that the politicians do not hold public offices under the influence of drugs.

In addition, she lamented that politicians use the youths for thuggery under the influence of drugs.

Responding, Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd), emphasised on the need for politicians seeking public offices and students seeking admission into higher institutions to undergo drug integrity tests.