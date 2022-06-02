By Emma Emeozor

Nigerians have been asked to support the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in its drug war.

The appeal was made by the Founder and President of Silec Initiative, Ambassador Sunny Irakpo, at a Vision Re-Classification and Sensitisation press confab, at the American Corner, Ikeja, Lagos. The press confab was part of the organisation’s sensitisation series on youth empowering programmes.

Irakpo told participants that though NDLEA, under the leadership of Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd) has reinvigorated the fight against drugs across the country, the agency needs the total commitment of both the public and private sectors to “the enlightenment campaign against drug abuse and other related social vices crippling the economic potentials and lives of promising Nigerian youths.”

He observed that if Nigeria must succeed in its war against drugs, the people must demonstrate “a burning desire not just to walk the talk, but to do the talk by teaming up to support the efforts of NDLEA at different levels.”

