From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

As a part of their support to make the state safer, men of Kaduna State Vigilance Service have seized 15 bags of cannabis popularly known as Indian hemp and a motorcycle in Ikara local government area of the state.

Special Adviser (internal security) to Governor Nasir El-Rufai and Commander, Kaduna State Vigilance Service, Brigadier General Umar Ibrahim (rtd) while handing offer the seizures to the Kaduna State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA on Friday said, the seizures were made on May 29 following a tip-off.

According to him, there was no arrest because the people behind the illicit transportation of the substance fled with a part of the consignment to evade arrest when they sight his men.

According to him, “the seizures were made by my team on May 29 somewhere in Ikara local government area of the state. This was based on intelligence tips we received from the area.

“When our men reached the location, the people behind it ran away with part of the consignment. But, they had already offloaded these 15 bags and five bags already placed on a motorcycle”, he added.

Receiving the items, Deputy Commander, Operations and Investigation, Kaduna State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA, Adetula Oluwarotimi Lawal described the seizures as evidence of collaboration among the sister agencies to make Kaduna safer for all.

“We have been working hard and collaborating with sister agencies to rid Kaduna state of drug-induced criminal activities. In the last four months, we have seized more than four tons of Indian hemp alone and that is about 1,000 bags.

“Since the coming of General Buba Marwa (rtd), he has been decisive across the 36 States and the FCT and in Kaduna here with the coming of Commander Isa, it has been a hell of sort for drugs dealers and their collaborators.

“We have been telling residents of Kaduna state that there is no hidden place for hard drug dealers in the State. We have more than 250 suspects in our custody who were spread across all the local government areas of the state.

“The youth should see drugs as cancer that can destroy the fabric of the society where they live. This generation needs to know that drug is more than gun. If you you want to fight your enemy, introduce him to drugs and of course, drugs already destroying our youths which is unfortunate.

“Just yesterday, we busted a group where we arrested ten young persons who are supposed to be in school. Funny enough, only two of them are males. Young girls smoking weed? It is unfortunate.

“Our people should be conscious of where their children are and what they are doing as much as possible because it is not the responsibility of the government to do that”, he advised.