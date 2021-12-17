From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, has solicited the support of the Nigerian Army to tackle incidences of drug abuse and trafficking in Nigeria.

Marwa made the call yesterday during a courtesy visit to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya in Abuja.

He stressed that drug abuse is one of the crimes that is widely spread in the country, irrespective of tribe, gender or religion, adding that not less than 15 million Nigerians are directly or indirectly affected by drug abuse or trafficking.

Marwa said that the NDLEA needed more partnership with the Nigerian Army in its operations.

Responding, Farouk said that the army would continue to support and synergise with the NDLEA in the fight against drug trafficking.

He added that a tougher punishment should be given to drug traffickers, instead of ordinary conviction.

Meanwhile, the Ebonyi command of the NDLEA said it seized about 196 pinches of methamphetamine, popularly called “Mkpuru Mmiri” from suspected drug dealers from January to date.

The state NDLEA Commander, Mr. Isa Adoro, who made the disclosure in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, yesterday, said that the seizures were made by the operatives of the agency in various locations in the state, including rural communities.

The commander restated the commitment of the agency to fighting drug trafficking and abuse not only in Ebonyi, but in the entire country.

“The command has been working round the clock in spite of security challenges. We have carried out a lot of public enlightenment in schools, churches, mosques and communities on the danger of drug intake.

“In general, 2021, from January till date, we have seized 196 pinches of methamphetamines, including the loose quantity, meth socked with beverage and these bring it to 0.506kgs,” he said.

On dangers associated with the intake of mkpurummiri, the commander described the drug as “most current dangerous” one to health around the globe.

“The mkpurummiri addiction has no cure any where around the world. It makes one to lose senses; it causes weakening of teeth and falling.

“To quickly know the person, who is addicted to methamphetamine; he or she will sometime picking off hair, peeling finger nails and regular sleepless night.

“I call on stakeholders in the state to join hands with the NDLEA in fighting the menace of drug trafficking and abuse,” Adoro advised.

