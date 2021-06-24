From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has announced its intention to focus on adolescent women and the girl- child in its fight to rid the state of drugs.

Kano State NDLEA Commandant, Isah Likita Mohammed,who disclosed this at a press briefing, Thursday, said the command has arrested over eight tones of illicit drugs over the past one year.

The briefing was part of activities lined up to mark the International Day against Drug Trafficking and Abuse as proposed by the United Nations.

Mohammed disclosed that they have seized a total of 7,701 kilograms of cannabis sativa, 1281 kilograms of psychopathic substances, 0.157 kiliograms of cocaine and 0.065 kilograms of heroine in the last one year.

He added that during the same period, they arrested 286 drug related suspects, comprising of 271 males and 21 females, while adding 155 of these suspects were arraigned in court, out of which 78, made up of 774 males and four females, were convicted.

Mohammed added that since he assumed office three months ago, the command discovered three illicit drug farms cultivated at Ungogo, Gwarzo and Dambatta Local Government Areas of the state, while saying that 87 plants, 375 plants and 111 plants were uprooted in these respective farms by the command.

“This development, no doubt, calls for concern especially viewed against the background that these farms were spread across the state and were cultivated in the dry season”.

While appreciating the state government for its support, the Commandant urged the government to speed up the proposed rehabilitation of the command drug rehabilitation center.

“At present, we are only able to take in 28 male clients at a time at our drug rehabilitation center. We don’t take in female for now because there is no space for this kind of client,” he stated