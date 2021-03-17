By Lukman Olabiyi

The United States and the United Kingdom governments have pledged more support for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) after expressing satisfaction with the successes recorded by the new leadership of the agency in just eight weeks in the saddle.

Consul General of the US Consulate in Lagos, Claire Pierangelo and the British Deputy High Commissioner in Nigeria, Ben Llewellyn-Jones in Lagos, yesterday, made the pledge during the donation of a speedboat to the agency .

At the occassion, Pierangelo expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd) in just eight weeks on the seat. She assured that the US government would be willing to collaborate and give more support to the lead anti-drug agency in Nigeria in view of the dynamism and efficiency that have been brought into the operations of the agency.

In his remarks, the Deputy British High Commissioner, Llewellyn-Jones ,said the UK government is pleased with the series of illicit drugs seized by the NDLEA at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, the Tincan seaport and the Apapa seaport, all in Lagos soon after Gen. Marwa came on board as the Chairman of the NDLEA.