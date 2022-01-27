The management director of Drugplux Pharmacy and Stores, Okokomaiko, Lagos, Pharm. Agbalugo Chris, recently presented first aid boxes and protective gear to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ijanikin Sector.

Speaking during the donation, Agbalugo posited that he understood the rate of road crashes experienced in the exis daily. He maintained that the officers also risked their lives daily in controlling traffic along the busy Lagos-Badagry expressway, which is undergoing construction.

He stressed that the challenges on the road made him to donate the items that are very crucial in saving lives before victims are conveyed to hospital.

He said, “We believe in protecting lives. That is why I always visit different sectors to make donations. We donate to the police too. These are people that risk their lives daily for us.”

In showing his appreciation, the route commander, Azu Bunne, applauded the efforts of Agbalugo. He stated that the items would help them to respond to emergencies.