From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Worried by the spate of youth restiveness and criminality, the people of Afikpo Community in Ebonyi State under the auspices of the Ehugbo General Assembly have enacted traditional laws aimed at checkmating the scourge.

Elders of the community in a meeting at their traditional square observed with shock, the frequent and indiscriminate use of questionable handbags which the youths sling over their shoulders, noting with dismay that such bags, most times, are used to conceal dangerous weapons and hard drugs.

After critical review of the use of these questionable handbags, the elders in a communique banned such usage just as culprits shall be sanctioned accordingly.

The Ehugbo Assembly also took critical note of the wanton involvement of youths who connive with some unscrupulous persons and resort to arbitrary sale of land which most times do not belong to any of the parties. The assembly warned that such practice was against the customs of the land, reminding prospective buyers of land to be wary of these fraudsters and ensure that they deal with the rightful owners and the elders’ council who are custodians in charge of land matters.

In addition, the elders totally condemned any form of cult activities and senseless killings stressing that such dastardly acts shall be tackled severely by seriously sanctioning of defaulters.

Leader of Afikpo Elders’ Council, the Okabue, Chief Christopher Abagha Egwu, said the directives, as issued, shall be implemented to the letter as adequate measures have been streamlined to ensure full compliance.

He said that the traditional town criers have already circulated the decision of the assembly to all nooks and crannies of the various communities.