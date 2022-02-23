By Chinelo Obogo

The United Kingdom has commended Nigeria for its human rights compliance in the arrest and prosecution of human and drug trafficking suspects.

Speaking during a visit to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos command, the UK Minister for Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, Vicky Ford, said the UK and Nigeria are working together to tackle human and drug trafficking and that the most important aspect of the collaboration is to ensure the respect for the rights of victims and suspects.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

She said staff of the Nigerian Joint Border Task Force (JBTF), a collaboration between the UK and Nigeria, have shown professionalism and ensured that during interrogation and prosecution, everyone’s right is respected no matter the offence.

“We have seen the very good facilities here and the videos that are recorded when people are interviewed either because they have been victims or perpetrators of trafficking or drug running. All the evidence would be collected on camera, so that it can be used and their human rights would be respected. I have also seen that there is a facility here for people who have been arrested and are awaiting trial and it is fully compliant with human rights legislation.”