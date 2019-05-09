Jet Stanley Madu

A medical doctor, Reverend Sister Irondi Obioma, has warns against the misuse and abuse of any form of medicine or drugs as it could lead to severe consequences on general health condition of the user.

She said medicines could heal or kill, depending on how they are used.

She listed the consequences of such practices to include the user’s total dependence on such drug to function, mood swings or psychological disorders, withdrawals and death.

Obioma warns that drugs, when taken over and over without medical follow-up and review, could result in chemical accumulation in the body. This, she said, would cause some adverse damage to the body and body organ, such as the liver, kidney etc.

She said: “It is expected that drugs ought to provide relief – temporal or lasting for the user over the ailment for which it is administered. However, it is advised that where after two or more days, no form of relief is achieved, the user should consult or return to the doctor for further medical examinations.

“Children are not expected to handle drugs. Therefore, all forms of drugs –including paediatric drugs – are advised to be kept away from children.”