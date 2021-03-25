From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Bishop Wale Oke, president, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to tackle insecurity with all the seriousness it deserves.

He also advised him to bring all Nigerians together through exemplary leadership.

“There is so much pressure and tension in the land due to insurgency being orchestrated by the Boko Haram, kidnapping and banditry.

“The Federal Government should not be negotiating with the bandits, that would be tantamount to treating them with kid gloves,” he said.

Oke, who is the presiding Bishop, Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, spoke during a visit by members of Lagos, Ogun and Osun Chapters in Ibadan, Ibadan, Oyo State, yesterday.

He described President Buhari’s continuous silence on the nation’s security challenges as disheartening, disturbing and too loud, and urged him to urgently address Nigerians.

“Seriously, President Buhari’s silence is deafening and it’s giving room for speculation and gossips that suggest the government has hands in the sickening situation by indulging and pampering the bandits and the killer Fulani herdsmen, among others.

“He should rise above primordial sentiments and sectional attachment by doing the needful to make the nation more homely for every Nigerian. There is so much pressure and tension in the land, due to insurgency being orchestrated by the Boko Haram, kidnapping, banditry, killer Fulani herdsmen’s palaver, raping, among other ills. All these are self-inflicted.

“We don’t want the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, to be the one that will speak. It is President Buhari himself that we want to hear from on the dreary security situation in the country. Our President should use the opportunity to disassociate his government from the lawlessness currently ravaging the country through the activities of Boko Haram insurgents and the killer Fulani herdsmen.

“He should tell his kinsmen, the Fulani, to stop the mindless killings currently on in the country; arrest and make those culpable to face the wrath of law.Tell the bandits, the killers, the rapists and all those involved in these heinous engagements, the language of law whether they are Fulanis or whatever. Let the nation hear your fatherly voice. People are living in fear, farmers can not go to their farms anymore.

“No doubt, we are at a precarious time because of insecurity and alarmingly, the drums of separation are beating loudly for everyone to hear.

“On behalf of over 45 million members of PFN, I want to implore President Buhari to stand up firmly to bring together, all Nigerians regardless of their tribes and religions.PFN is praying for you. Mr President, and the nation as well.This is because, Nigeria has never been as divided as we are now.

“Kidnappers, bandits, Boko Haram insurgents, killer Fulani herdsmen and rapists, are criminals who the government should not negotiate with.Instead, they should be judged while the protection of lives and property of the citizen is given the needed priority.”

The delegates were led by Apostle Enjimaya Okwuonu, Apostle David Otaru and Prophet Isaiah Adelowokan, for Lagos, Ogun and Osun respectively.