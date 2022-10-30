By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Nigeria Police Force said it has already sanctioned the drunk mobile police officer mocked by children in a viral video currently trending on social media.

The police said the video was from two years ago and not a new one.

Police spokesperson CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said in a statement that “the Nigeria Police Force, wishes to state emphatically that the Mobile Police officer captured in a drunken state sitting on the ground and being mocked by some children, in a viral video currently trending on social media, had been appropriately sanctioned for the unprofessional and unethical conduct displayed in the video.

“Recall that the video trended in the year 2020, and the Force took diligent steps to ensure the Inspector was disciplined in line with extant laws regulating the Force, which led to his demobilization from the Police Mobile Force and other disciplinary sanctions as contained in letter: CH:5660/DOPS/PMF/FHQ/ABJ/VOL.78/116 of 11th December 2020. It is however appalling to find the same video being trended for clout without recourse to existing facts.

“The Police, while charging officers to maintain proper, professional, and ethical conduct in and out of the uniform, calls on all and sundry to discountenance the video and its content as it serves no genuine purpose.”