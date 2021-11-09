From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A 34-year old suspected rapist, one Ayuba Adavo, has been arrested in Delta State after allegedly raping his 25-year old victim while armed with locally made cut to size gun.

Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the arrest on Tuesday in Asaba, said the suspect was drunk before forcefully having canal knowledge of the victim.

Edafe said the victim reported the matter at the Sapele division of the command while the suspect was dozing off after the forceful sexual act.

According to Edafe, the suspect had intercepted the lady and dragged her to his room where he threatened to shoot her with the local gun if she refused his sexual advances.

“The suspect thereafter slept off because he was heavily drunk. The victim on noticing that the suspect was fast asleep sneaked out and ran to Sapele division where she reported the case.

“Consequently, patrol team/detectives were drafted to the scene. The suspect was promptly arrested. Oe locally cut to size gun with one live cartridge was recovered from him,” Edafe said.

He added that the matter was still under investigation.

