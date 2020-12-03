The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has handed over four rapid response vehicles and a 12,000-litre capacity water tanker it newly purchased, to the State Fire Service, to aid operations of the fire-fighting agency in the state, especially this dry season.

Handing over the utility vehicles to the State Chief Fire Officer, Okwudiri Daniel Ohaa, on behalf of Governor Ugwuanyi, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, disclosed that the state government procured the vehicles “to enhance the work of the Enugu State Fire Service”.

He said Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration, in recognition of the importance of an effective and efficient fire service in safeguarding lives and property, had earlier constructed five ultra modern fire service stations across the three senatorial districts of the state, after 56 years such life-saving infrastructure were built in the state.

The SSG added that the state government had also procured five IVM fire-fighting trucks for the five fire service stations, stressing that the newly procured rapid response vehicles and the water tanker handed over to the agency were timely in view of the harmattan season.

Mr. Ohaa thanked Ugwuanyi for the attention he is paying to “us to ensure we discharge our duties effectively, professionally and efficiently”, saying: “There is never a time we received this type of support in the past.”