To forestall fire incidents during the yuletide season, the Enugu State Fire Service has said that it will commence a public enlightenment campaign on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, to educate people on safety measures against fire outbreaks.

The Enugu State Chief Fire Officer, Okwudiri Daniel Ohaa, an Engineer, in a statement said the fire safety campaign, which would focus on indiscriminate bush burning, would begin in markets such as the popular Ogbete Main Market Enugu, Timber Shed Enugu and 42 other markets across the state.

Ohaa explained that the enlightenment campaign would involve the following activities: walk/road shows to major streets in Enugu metropolis, the three senatorial zones of the state, churches, and communities.

Reiterating the agency’s preparedness in the event of any fire outbreak or emergency in the state, the Chief Fire Officer disclosed that the “essence of the fire safety enlightenment campaign is to re-awaken safety consciousness and precautions in the people’s mind as the dry season is here,” adding that the agency would use other avenues available in spreading the message of fire safety, prevention and precautions.

Ohaa urged residents who planned to travel during the yuletide to ensure that they always switch off all electrical appliances. He said people should endeavor to engage qualified technicians and engineers in making electrical installations in their buildings, and advised them to uphold safety tips to prevent fire outbreak during this dry season in order to safeguard their lives and property.

“Very importantly, rampant fire outbreaks constitute one of the calamities common at this period of the year. This is as a result of the harmattan period, which is associated with dryness and wind. Quite a lot of fire outbreaks are often recorded since there is dry wind, which makes it easy for fire to spread at the slightest ignition”, the Ohaa said.