The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), yesterday, warned residents in South East against possible fire-outbreaks as the dry season approaches. South-East Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, Mr Fred Anusim, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu, yesterday.

According to Anusim, the agency had commenced a sensitisation campaign in the South East to ensure residents have pro-active plans to tackle fire incident before it escalates into a tragedy.

Anusim said the agency had written to all fire responding agencies as well as state governments in the zone to warn of possible fire outbreaks and the need to put in place safety measures.

He said the recent Onitsha fire incident and its devastation to lives and property was a wake-up call to put in place the right mechanism to ensure rapid response to fire incident.

“NEMA will meet all the governors in the zone to get their fire-fighting equipment and stations ready. We are also going to meet the various federal and states’ fire service, State Emergency Management Agency, Federal Road Safety Corps, Police, Red Cross Society as well as safety/fire disaster mitigation community-based organizations, etc.

“The agency is poised to ensure that a replica of Onitsha fire, which was man-made, does not occur again within the zone,’’ said Anusim.

The NEMA chief revealed that the agency would hold its first fire disaster response and emergency personnel stakeholders’ meeting for Enugu State before the end of the week.

He appealed to media organisations to assist NEMA in sensitising people to be proactive in preventing fire outbreaks. He also warned against leaving electrical appliances on after work and needless bush burning during the dry season.