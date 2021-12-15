By Chinwendu Obienyi

In a bid to bring back savings culture among Nigerians as well as play its role in financial inclusion, Digital Space Capital (DSC) recently re-launched its DigiKolo app – a digital app aimed at nurturing and managing wealth of Nigerians.

This is even as the digital firm said it is targeting about 80,000 downloads in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022 while adding that it is looking at playing its part in reducing the 40 million unbanked population via massive awareness.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Speaking at the event recently in Lagos, the CEO, Digital Space Capital, Olubukola Abitoye, explained that the re-launch of the DigiKolo app was borne out of concerns about the state of the economy and the low savings culture among Nigerians and added that this has affected the gross domestic product (GDP) performance in recent times.

Abitoye noted personal finance is key to attaining wealth and with the world evolving into a digital world, it was apparent that DSC followed the narrative by bringing back the “Kolo” of the olden days albeit digitally.

She revealed that since its inception, the app has seen over 3,812 downloads and 80 per cent active users, adding that the DSC team has made the DigiKolo a flexible, seamless, user-friendly app.

“As a team, we had to look back at the drawing board and the drawing board made us better. We observed that many fintech users battle with the case of loss of passwords to their apps, we have made it easier that even the aged ones can use it without much difficulty in operating. Our facial recognition makes it a lot easier for Nigerians to use. I will say this app is user-friendly, highly rewarding, seamless, robust and the best savings app in Nigeria at the moment.

We are the future of this country and we must start to lay a good foundation for automated savings so that our future and the future of our unborn generations can be secured. At the moment we have raised over N320 million as regards savings and we want to reach out to as many Nigerians as possible”, Abitoye stated

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .