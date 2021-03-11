From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), has disclosed that the first phase of the Digital Switch Over (DSO) from analogue broadcasting will commence in May, 2021.

Acting Director-General of the NBC, Professor Armstrong Idachaba, stated this during the release of the roll out time table for the Nigeria DSO yesterday in Abuja.

Idachaba recalled that in order to deliver the benefits of digital broadcasting to Nigerians, in line with the International Telecommunications Union(ITU) policy on transition from analogue to digital broadcasting and the subsequent Government White Paper on the transition, the DSO implementation under phase one successfully launched in six regions in Nigeria between April 2016 and February 2018.

Idachaba added that in preparation for the commencement of phase two of the DSO roll out, the commission held consultative meetings with stakeholders, discussed the state of preparedness, deployment challenges and the proposed timeline.