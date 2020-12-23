By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has beefed up security around Churches, Mosque and public installations across the state over report by the Department of State Service that criminals elements were planning to bomb Federal and State facilities.

The DSS had on Tuesday alerted Nigerians about plans by enemies of state to unleash terror on vulnerable places, including critical infrastructure, places of worship, as well as recreational centres during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The DSS had said the plot would be executed through the use of explosives, suicide bombing and other weapons.

Addressing media men yesterday at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja, on strategy emplaced to ensure a peaceful yuletide, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, said security has been beefed up around key areas to forestall any such attack in the state.

Odumosu said the Command was also aware of such privileged information, and has taken proactive steps to secure all those residing in the state.

“We are aware of the security alert. We have also taken steps to ensure that lives and property of those residing in Lagos are secured.

“We advise everybody to go about their duty without any fear of attack, harassment or molestation.

Aside, we are also aware that mischief makers use same antics to cause tension. We have deployed cutting edge technology to monitor movement of people in and out of Lagos.

“We would also advise parents to warm their children to stay away from trouble prone areas because anyone arrested for causing mayhem in any part of the state would be made to face the wrath of the law” he said.

Odumosu also warned parents to advise their children to desist from the use of fireworks or firecrackers as the laws banning it’s usage is still in place.

Odumosu who also said the command would not tolerate attack on Policemen by thugs and commercial motorcycle riders warned that any such plans would be vehemently resisted.

“Considering the security situation in the country, driving without vehicle number plates . fixed in front and behind and the use of tinted vehicles is outlawed.

“More plain cloth Policemen have been deployed to criminal probe areas. The 12am to 4 am curfew is still being enforced” he said.

However, he revealed that 67 persons have been arrested for allegedly burning down Police Stations and looting of items including Police riffles.

He said six Police riffles , assorted arms and ammunition were recovered from the suspects