From Fred Itua, Abuja

Leading ethnic lobbies have described allegations of terrorism financing against the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, by Department of Security Services (DSS) as provocative and wicked.

The groups in a joint statement signed by their leaders Comrade Meliga, Mallam Kabiru Yusuf and Nwada Amaka called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Director-General of DSS, over failed plot to frame Emefiele for terrorism.

The groups were of the view that the DSS operatives should be ashamed for trying to arrest Emefiele over policies aimed at; fighting banditry and kidnapping for ransom industry, vote buying, controlling the amount of money in circulation, and addressing issues of corruption and hoarding of naira notes by individuals.

The statement reads: “DG DSS must be sacked, arrested and prosecuted over his failed plot to undermine President Buhari with his failed plot to frame cbn governor for terrorism. We have also been alerted of a grand plan to smear the name of the CBN governor and president Buhari by hired groups who are pro dss and will be staging disruptive protest at cbn offices a cross the country in advancement of the failed plot to derail Buhari agenda and force cbn governor out of office.

“We call on the President to authorise the Attorney General of the Federation to institute a criminal inquiry into the latest happenings.”