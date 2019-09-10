Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has raised the alarm over purported plot by unnamed individuals and groups to destabilise Nigeria.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the DSS, Peter Afunanya, alleged that some group of persons were planning to exploit the existing political and ethnic differences in the country to undermine national security, as well as threaten the peace and unity of Nigeria.

The Nigerian secret service also expressed worry over the increasing use of fake news and unsubstantiated information across social media platforms to deceive and incite sections of the populace to civil unrest.

The statement read: “The DSS wishes to reiterate its earlier alert to the nation of plans by subversive groups and individuals to undermine national security, peace and unity in the country.

“These elements are determined to exploit political differences and other occurrences, within and outside the country, to destabilise the nation.

They also initiate narratives to deepen their subversive objectives so as to achieve preferred illegal outcomes.

“The aim is to set the country on fire, as well as inflame passions across ethnic and religious divides with expected violent consequences.

“Also, the DSS expresses dismay over the increasing use of fake news and unsubstantiated information spread across social media platforms to deceive and incite sections of the populace to civil unrest”

The DSS ,while condemning the activities of those who plan to destabilise the country, warned them to desist from their acts as it would not hesitate to apprehend and prosecute culprits.

“Citizens are enjoined to remain law abiding, peaceful and report any suspicions likely to inhibit public safety to appropriate authorities.

The Service will remain committed in its pursuit of national stability in line with its statutory mandate of protecting the country against crimes and threats to its internal security.”