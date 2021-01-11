From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has raised the alarm over an alleged plot by some persons to cause religious violence in the country.

The DSS said the perpetrators working in collaboration with external forces were targeting states like Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Rivers, Oyo, Lagos and those in the South-East, where they plan to burn down worship centres, attack religious leaders, personalities, as well askey and vulnerable points.

DSS Public Relations Officer Peter Afunanya, who made this known in a statement, said:

‘The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to alert the public about plans by some elements working with external forces to incite religious violence across the country. Targeted States include Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Rivers, Oyo, Lagos and those in the South-East.

‘Part of the plans is to cause inter-religious conflicts as well as use their foot soldiers to attack some worship centres, religious leaders, personalities, key and vulnerable points.

‘Consequently, Nigerians are advised to be wary of these antics and shun all divisive tendencies aimed at inciting or setting them against one another.

‘While the Service pledges to collaborate with sister agencies to ensure that public order is maintained, those hatching these plots are warned to desist from such in the interest of peace, security and development of the country. However, law-abiding citizens (and residents) are encouraged to report suspected breaches of peace around them to the nearest security agencies.’