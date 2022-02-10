From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A 39-year-old man, Bunmi Odeyemi, has been arraigned before a Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, for impersonating a medical doctor.

The Department of State Services (DSS) who arraigned the defendant, alleged that he also duped his clients in the guise of rendering medical services to them.

The prosecutor from DSS, B. O. Nweke, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offences between December 2018 and January 2022.

According to the charge sheet, the defendants “conspired at various times to commit felony to wit, conspiracy to defraud unsuspecting members of the public under the guise of rendering medical services to them.

“That you Bunmi Odeyemi, between December, 2018 and January, 2022 within the jurisdiction of the Honourable Court, with fraudulent intent, falsely held yourself out to members of the public as a qualified medical doctor when in fact you are not so qualified.

“That you Bunmi Odeyemi, between October and November 2020 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did defraud one Gift Nkechi Akinloye, to the tune of N330,000 under the guise of rendering medical services to her at your unlicensed clinic located at Isole General area of Ilesa,” the charge sheet read.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the three count charges bothering on conspiracy, impersonation and fraud preferred against him by the DSS.

The offences, according to the charge sheet, were contrary to and punishable under sections 484, 516 and 419 of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Vol.2, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

Defence counsel, Tunbosun Oladipupo, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal term, saying that the defendant is still presumed innocent.

Magistrate Asimiyu Adebayo, thereby granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case to March 28, 2022, for hearing.