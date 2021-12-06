Brigadier (rerd) General Idiris Dambazau (retd), the Kano State Chairman of the Consumer Protection Council, is in the net of the Department of State Security (DSS) over allegations of economic Sabotage.

His arrest is reportedly connected with unilateral clampdown on seven petroleum filling stations “without following due process”, an action theDSS said was a plot to create scarcity in Kano.

Multiple sources within the secret police office in both Kano and Abuja, confirmed the arrest last night.

He was still being grilled at press time.

