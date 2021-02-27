From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Plain clothed security personnel have arrested Salihu Tanko Yakasai, the Special Adviser to Governor Abdullah Umar Ganduje on Social Media and a son to Second Republic politician, Tanko Yakasai.

Speaking to Sunday Sun , Tanko disclosed that, “My son has been arrested officers from the Department of State Services (DSS) near his residence, shortly after visiting a barbing saloon for an hair cut”

Although there is yet a statement from the security agencies regarding his arrest, it is generally believed that it may not be unconnected to the young man’s remarks in his verified twitter handle where he called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign his position following Friday’s abduction of 317 female boarding students of Government Girls Secondary School in Jangebe in Zamfara State.

He stated that in the handle that, “Clearly, we as APC government, at all levels, have failed Nigerians in the number 1 duty we were elected to do which is to secure lives & properties. Not a single day goes by without some sort of insecurity in this land. This is a shame! Deal with terrorists decisively or resign.”

He also declared that the Governors and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a party have failed in their primary responsibility to secure the lives and property of Nigerians.

Tanko Yakasai told Sunday Sun that that his embattled son slept in their custody in Kano on Friday and was moved to Abuja on Saturday morning adding that, “They should have arrived Abuja by now, going by the time they left”

“As far as I am concerned, there is nothing criminal in his comment. I went through it, I read what he said. They just want to scare other people from making the same kind of statements or similar comments against the authorities” he noted

“I guess he is not the real target, the people at large are the target. Look at this way, the story of his arrest would go out and anybody who would have made similar remarks, would get scared” he explained.

The elder stateman was optimistic that his son would survive the present storm, recalling that he was arrested and detained by security agents and the government for 10 times in his life.

He, however, added that, “My only quarrel with him (his son) is that you are under them. Don’t quarrel with them. Once you accept to work under them, you have sacrificed your right to speak against them. If you want to speak against them, then resign from them”

The Nigeria Police in Kano State has so far disassociated itelf the arrest. Deputy Superintendent of Police(DSP), Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa said the police knew nothing about the arrest.

It could be recalled that embattled staff of Kano State Governor was only last suspended for two months by the Kano State government for making cricitical comments against the president Muhammadu Buhari.