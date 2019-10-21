The Department of State Security (DSS) has arrested six members of staff of the University of Ibadan over alleged examination malpractices.

The arrested staff were said to ne working at the Distance Learning Centre of the institution before the Director of the centre got the information of the examination malpractices, informed the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Idowu Olayinka, who invited the operatives of DSS and handed over to them the six staff for thorough investigation and prosecution.

The affected staff allegedly include Head of UI DLC software Unit, Head Student Support, Executive Officer and Media representative, two Information Technology (IT) personnel, and another member of staff working the director’s office.

They were said to have been smuggling scripts for students writing examinations, fabrications of Computer Based Test results; falsification of clearance mostly for students who have student disciplinary cases among others.

The Director of Communications UI, Mr. Olatunji Oladejo, confirmed the development to reporters in Ibadan on Monday evening, explaining that the director of the centre alerted the Vice Chancellor of the involvement of the said staff in corrupt activities in the school.

“After they were arrested on Thursday last week, some staff have reportedly stayed away from the DLC centre located along Sasha. When it happened, the director alerted the VC and Prof. Olayinka ordered their arrest.

“Officials of the DSS were invited to effect the arrests. They were found indulging in examination malpractices. The Vice Chancellor called on the DSS to engage in rigorous investigation and diligent prosecution to serve as deterrent to others,” Oladejo stated.