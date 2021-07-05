From Fred Ezeh and Molly Kilette, Abuja

There was mild drama at the headquarters of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre along Airport road, Lugbe, Abuja, on Sunday, when officials of the Department of State Security Services (DSS), stormed the church to arrest some youths over their anti-President Muhammadu Buhari campaign.

The youths, about 10, were said to had wore T-Shirt with inscription #BuhariMustGo possibly to draw more supporters to their camp and amplify their call for the exit of the president who they accused of sectional and lacking the capacity to transform the country.

It was gathered that the youths stayed all through first service and listened to the message attentively, and had to yeild to call for salvation (altar call) for those who wanted to give their lives to Christ or re-dedicate their lives but were accosted on their way out by church security officials on suspicion of a foul play.

They were detained by the local church officials for several hours while awaiting the arrival of officials of the DSS for further action.

However, calls, text and WhatsApp messages sent to some church officials including close aides of the Senior Pastor, Dr. Paul Enenche, for clarifications on the matter returned unanswered.

However, a worshipper identified as Jackson commended the local church security officials for professionally handling the matter which could have been misinterpreted to be that the church was supporting or sponsoring uprising against the government.

The worshipper confirmed that the youths appeared in the church with a T-Shirt bearing #BuhariMustGo inscription and even appeared in front of the altar as first time worshippers.

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, confirmed to Daily Sun that 10 of his men were harassed, intimidated and arrested at the church for appearing in a T-Shirt with inscription #BuhariMustGo on it.

He said: “These youths are church members who were in the church for normal Sunday service. They even had to appear at the front of the church for altar call. When they were leaving, they were accosted by the church security officials to cover the inscriptions on their shirts.

“The church security officials blocked them and insisted that they must cover the #BuhariMustGo inscriptions on their shirts. When they hesitated, the church security officials detained them at the church security post and began to molest them. The youths were forced to delete the live streaming videos they were doing on Facebook and other social media networks.

“They were 10 in number but five had already left with the car that brought them. The other five that were arrested were waiting for the second car to come pick them up when they were arrested.

“While on detention, the church security officials invited the DSS officials who came in a hilux van and two power bikes to pick the youths from the church. That was what transpired. I don’t know their way about now, and I have tried to reach the church including the Senior Pastor, Dr. Paul Enenche, but no response.”

The DSS was yet to react to the arrest at the time of filing.

