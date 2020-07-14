John Adams, Minna

The Department of State Security (DSS), in Niger state has arrested two notorious syndicate specialized in supplying Military Camouflage uniform to armed bandits across some northern states.

The suspects who have been on the wanted list of security agencies are both indigenes of plateau state, and were arrested by the DSS operatives from their residence in Borgu, headquarters of Borgu local government in Niger state.

The suspects, Napas Kefas and Caleb Gavers both veterinary Doctors were picked up following a tip off after two years on the wanted list of the operatives.

Apart from supplying the armed bandits with Military camouflage, the two veterinary Doctors are said to be treating rustled cattle by the bandits in Niger and Zamfara forests.

They were engaged by a cattle rustler kingpin, Dogo Gadi who is said to be a notorious cattle rustler across Niger and Zamfara state and have being treating his (Dogo) cattle and other animals.

The two suspects confessed during interrogations that Dogo Gadi who is on the run, engaged them on the treatment of his cattle and other animals through a telephone call and have been his veterinary Doctors for the past two years unknowing to them that he was a cattle rustler.

Dogo Gadi has been on the wanted list of security operatives in Niger, Zamfara, Katsina and Sokoto states for the past three years for his involvement in cattle rustling, kidnaping and other Banditry activities.

His Banditry activities have claimed many lives and dispossessed villagers of millions of naira, including other valuables across communities in these states in the last three years.

Meanwhile the two veterinary Doctors have been arraigned before Magistrate Court 1 presided over by Nasiru Muazu on a three count charge where they pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The magistrate ordered that the two suspects be reminded in DSS custody till Friday 17 July, 2020 and asked their lawyer to apply their bail application through writing.