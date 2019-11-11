Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi.

The Department of State Security (DSS) has arrested five suspected child abductors for allegedly abducting two children in Zuru Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The suspects, according to the DSS, included a matron working with Usmanu Danfodiyo Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, and four other accomplices.The matron, Helen, and four others, Dorathy, Comfort, and Uchenna, from Anambra and Delta States respectively as well as Moses from Zuru in Kebbi State have been interrogated .

According to the DSS, their arrests followed a report from the parents of the minors Yusuf Henso, and Rabi Kabiru, to the police about their missing son, Hussaini, a year and four months old boy. One of the minors was abducted while playing outside house four months ago.

The vigilante group in the area also reported the matter to the DSS whose operatives launched a massive investigation into the matter .

The efforts of the DSS paid off as the cartel was busted and the suspects arrested. A victim whose real name James, was changed to Chikasom was also rescued by the DSS.

While handing over the children to their families in Government House, Birnin Kebbi, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, commended security agents, especially the DSS for bursting the cartel.He also congratulated the parents of the rescued children and appealed to the media to always assist the government in exposing criminal elements in the society.