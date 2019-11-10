Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi.

The Department of State Security (DSS) has arrested five suspected child abductors in Kebbi State for allegedly abducting two children in Zuru Local Government Area of the state.

The culprits according to DSS included a matron working with Usmanu Danfodiyo Teaching Hospital Sokoto and four other accomplices.

The matron whose name was given as Helen Samuel, and four other accomplices including Dorathy Okonkwo, Comfort Nwankwo, and Uchenna Benedict from Anambra and Delta states respectively as well as Moses from Zuru in Kebbi State.

Their arrest followed a report from the victims’ parents, one Yusuf Henso and, Rabi Kabiru to the police of their missing son, Hussaini, a year-and-four months-old boy who was abducted while playing outside the home about four months ago.

A vigilance group in the area also reported the matter to the DSS which launched massive investigation into the matter leading to the arrest of the suspects and bursting of the abductors’ cartel.

One other child, whose name was given as James whose name the suspects changed to Chikasom, was recovered by DSS.

While reuniting the children with their families in Government House, Birnin Kebbi, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu commended the security agents especially the DSS for bursting the cartel in Kebbi.

He also congratulated the parents for reuniting with their children and appealed to the media to expose criminal elements in the society while stressing the need for promulgation of a law for the protection and safety of the children.

“My administration will continue to support all security agencies in the state to carry out their work smoothly. I urged the media to expose any act of criminality irrespective of tribe or religion,” he said.