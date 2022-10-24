From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Department of State Services(DSS), has called for calm over the security alert issued by the United States Embassy in Abuja, of planned terrorist attack in the nations capital this week.

The DSS, has equally called on Nigerians to be vigilant and cautious, just as it assured that it is working with other security agencies to maintain the peace and stability in the country.

DSS public relations officer Peter Afunanya, who made this known in a statement issued in Abuja, urged the public to report any suspicious movement and persons to the security agencies.

Afunaya’s statement reads; “The Department of State Services has received several enquiries relating to the security advisory issued by the US Embassy in Abuja, today, 23/10/22. The public may recall that the Service had variously issued similar warnings in the past.

“While advising that necessary precautions are taken by all and sundry, the populace is enjoined to remain alert and assist security agencies with useful information regarding threats and suspicious criminal acts around them.

“Meanwhile, the Service calls for calm as it works with other law enforcement agencies and stakeholders to maintain peace and order in and beyond Abuja,”