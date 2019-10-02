Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has confirmed the arrest of former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, in a combined operation.

A statement from DSS Public Relations Officer Peter Afunanya says that the arrest, which was effected at the Pennsylvania Avenue Hotel, Utako, Abuja, followed a request by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to the Service to assist in the apprehension of the suspect.

The DSS disclosed that Maina was arrested in the company of his 20-year-old son, Faisal Abdulrasheed Maina, announcing that he tried unsuccessfully to resist arrest.

According to the statement:

“This is to confirm that the DSS in a combined operation, on September 30, 2019, arrested Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT).

“The arrest which was effected at the Pennsylvania Avenue Hotel, Utako, Abuja followed a request by the EFCC to the service to assist in the apprehension of the suspect.

“Maina was arrested in the company of his 20-year-old son, Faisal Abdulrasheed Maina, who unsuccessfully tried to resist the arrest.

“The lad even pulled a pistol against the security agents involved in the operation. He was, however, disarmed and arrested. He is a final year student at the Canadian University of Dubai where he is studying Telecoms Engineering.

“Items recovered from the suspects included a pistol with live ammunition, a bullet proof Range Rover SUV, a BMW Saloon car, foreign currencies, a phantom seven drone and sensitive documents.

“The suspects and the recovered items will be handed over to the EFCC for further investigations and appropriate necessary actions.

“It is instructive to note that the operation is as a result of a renewed inter-agency collaboration among security and law enforcement agencies.

“The service has always subscribed to such collaboration believed to be important in national security management and therefore hopes to sustain the initiative in mitigating the current threats against public safety and national critical assets.”