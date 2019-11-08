Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has confirmed that it has received the a court order for the release of activist, Omoyele Sowore.

The statement signed by the DSS Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, how claimed that no person had turned up at the headquarters to pick him since the receipt of the order.

“The DSS wishes to confirm that it has received the court order for the release of Sowore.

“It is important that the public notes that since the receipt of the order, no person has turned up at the DSS to take delivery of him. This becomes imperative for reasons of accountability.

“However, the court has been properly briefed on this development and the steps being taken to ensure compliance with its order.

“The service, under the leadership of Yusuf Magaji Bichi, as the Director- General, is not a lawless organization and will never obstruct justice or disobey court orders. It, therefore, affirms that it will do all that is needful once the appropriate processes have been concluded,” the statement read.