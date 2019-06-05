Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied arresting an aide to the governor of Kogi State, Edward Onoja, over his alleged plot to attack the former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Jibrin Usman (rtd).

The statement from the service’s spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, described the report relating to the arrest of Onoja, as fake and misleading, urging the public to disregarded it as the service never carried out such operation.

The service frowned at the inability of the journalist to crosscheck the authenticity of the report with its spokesperson, stressing: “It wishes to advise that stories are verified or authenticated before their publication.

“The attention of the DSS has been drawn to a false story by the Lokoja correspondent of a national newspaper to the effect that the service arrested Edward Onoja, an aide to the governor of Kogi State, over his alleged plot to attack the former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Jibrin Usman (rtd).

“The said news, relating to the arrest of Onoja, is fake and misleading and should be disregarded as the DSS never carried out such operation. The service recognises that the media are strategic partner in nation building and hopes that cordiality and mutual respectability are maintained in the relationship between them.

“In this vein, it wishes to advise that stories are verified or authenticated before their publication. It, however, warns that persons or organisations that falsely use the name of the service will be liable for prosecution. The DSS will, no doubt, continue to collaborate with all well-meaning stakeholders to ensure that peace and order are maintained, not only in Kogi State but every part of the country,” the statement read.