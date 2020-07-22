Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Department of State Services(DSS), said there was no truth in the allegation by the Federal Airport Authority(FAAN), that it’s staff was assaulted by the service Head of Formation at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Wednesday.

It said no DSS staff fought or engaged in any acts prejudicial to discipline or inimical to public safety at the Airport as being claimed by the FAAN.

The DSS, said it’s DSS personnel are well trained, mannered and could not have slapped or fought a worker of another agency in public.

It also said it recognizes the Airports as one of the country’s most important assets and has remained at the forefront of protecting them and other critical ones.

Public Relations Officer, for the DSS, Peter Afunaya, made this known in a statement issued in Abuja.

Afunaya, noting that that the DSS holds FAAN and its staff in good esteem as strategic partners, said both agencies have, over time, enjoyed robust working relationship in the areas of training and exchange programmes.

For these reasons, the DSS will not join issues with it.

The statement reads”The attention of the Department of State Services has been drawn to the official release by FAAN that its staff was assaulted by the DSS Head of Formation at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. FAAN also accused him of breaching security protocol at the Airport. So far, it has not been established that any FAAN staff was assaulted. DSS personnel are well mannered and could not have slapped or fought a worker of another agency.

The news, as reported by sections of the media, has left an impression that is not factual and should therefore be disregarded.

For the record, no DSS staff fought or engaged in any acts prejudicial to discipline or inimical to public safety at the Airport under reference.

In line with its statutory duties, the Service recognizes the Airports as one of the country’s most important assets and has remained at the forefront of protecting them and other critical ones. It takes their security seriously and cannot breach it.

As a strategic partner, the Service holds FAAN and its staff in good esteem. Both agencies have, over time, enjoyed robust working relationship in the areas of training and exchange programmes. For these reasons, the DSS will not join issues with it.

It is believed that there are other avenues than the social media to resolve any misunderstanding among staff of two agencies that have had long history of unity of purpose in the execution of their mandates.

It should be noted that the Service and the DGSS place premium on effective interagency collaboration needed to achieve positive outcomes for good of the nation and citizens.

The travelling public is urged to go about their normal businesses as the Service, in conjunction with relevant authorities including FAAN, is committed to their safety.