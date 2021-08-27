Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS), has denied reports making the rounds that it’s personnel dispersed doctors attending a Saudi Arabia organised job interview at the Sheraton Hotel, in Abuja.

It said there was true in the report and that those circulating the lies were out to embarrass the Organization and nothing more.

DSS Public Relations Officer Peter Afunanya, who made this known called on Journalists and other media practitioners to always crosscheck their facts and ensure that they do not use their platforms to mislead the public or undermine national security.

Afunaya in a statement said “The attention of the Department of State Services has once again been drawn to a falsehood being circulated in the media that it dispersed doctors attending a Saudi Arabia organised job interview at the Sheraton Hotel, Abuja, yesterday 26th August, 2021. Though this is illogical and does not add up, sections of the media that reported it did not care to verify the news before going to print. No further evidence was also adduced to prove that the DSS carried out such operation at the hotel. It is obvious that the news is only designed to embarrass the Organisation. Journalists and other media practitioners are enjoined to crosscheck their facts and ensure that they do not use their platforms to mislead the public or undermine national security”.