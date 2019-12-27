Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS), has denied the involvement of any of its personnel in the shooting and killing of a native at Alor Community, Anambra State while targeting an escaping cow during Christmas day.

The statement signed by the DSS Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, dismissed the rumours as false, insisting that a member of a vigilante group was responsible for the killing.

The Service maintained in the statement that in accordance with the strict control procedures guiding arms handling in the Service none of its staff could have used his/her assigned gun to shoot an innocent native let alone an escaping cow.

“The attention of the DSS has been drawn to a false story making the round that its staff, on December 25, 2019, at Alor Community, Anambra State “while targeting a cow that was running away”, shot a native instead.

“Some print media, have carried this erroneous story. It is not true that a DSS personnel was responsible for this act.

“The Police has further issued a statement informing the public that it was yet to conclude its investigation to determine the actual killer of the person in question. However, enquiries have indicated that a member of a vigilante group in the area carried out the shooting.

“The public is therefore urged to discountenance the story that the DSS personnel shot anyone in the community.

“Arms handling in the Service is guided by strict control procedures and measures such that none of its staff could have used his/her assigned gun to shoot an innocent native or escaping cow.

“The Service is professional and will remain so in the discharge of its duties. It is committed to the maintainance of peace and public safety across the country during and after the yuletide season,” the statement read.