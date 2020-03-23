Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has disassociated itself from websites fraudulently operated by impostors, warning against the spread of false information.

The statement issued by the agency’s Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, warned that it does not operate or own any social media platform particularly Twitter or Facebook.

It lamented that persons of dubious character, guided by pecuniary interests, are using false social media platforms suggesting to be owned by the DSS to lure and defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

According to the statement; “DSS wishes to restate that it does not presently own or operate an official website or any social media platforms particularly twitter and Facebook handles. It also does not conduct its recruitment through any of the aforementioned.

“This statement has become important so as to dissociate the Service from some websites fraudulently being operated by impostors. Therefore, such websites, Facebook pages and Twitter handles disguised as those of the DSS for purposes of employment or any other reason should be disregarded.

“It is instructive to note that persons of dubious character, who are guided by pecuniary interests, use false social media platforms suggesting to be owned by the DSS to lure and defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

“For emphasis, the Service wishes to inform the public that it only operates one official email ([email protected]) and will not hesitate to avail it (the public) of its social media details if it opened them.

“Meanwhile, the populace is strongly advised to desist from spreading false information on prevailing matters of national concern that may cause anxiety, confusion and fear.

“The service, therefore, warns that defaulters will be dealt with in accordance with the law while it will continue to partner with strategic stakeholders to ensure safety, order, security and peace across the country,” the statement read.