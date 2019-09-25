Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Department of State Sevices (DSS) has disowned a twitter handles operated in its name, insisting that it does not own or operate a twiter handle.

Service’s Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, in a statement said the twitter handles which also bear the Service’s symbols were not only fake but also designed by their creators to deceive, misinform and defraud unsuspecting persons.

Said Afunanya: “The the DSS does not own, use or operate any official twitter handles. The Service, therefore, disowns the ones, notably DSS 255and DSS_NG_, currently in circulation. These twitter handles which also bear the Service’s symbols are not only fake but designed by their creators to deceive, misinform and defraud unsuspecting persons

“It is also believed that such handles were desperately created by subversive elements to spread fake news and falsehood. The public is hereby warned to disregard them and any message they may contain.”