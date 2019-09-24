Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Department of State Sevices (DSS) has disassociated itself from fake twitter handles operated in its name, insisting that it does not own or use any official one.

Service’s Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, in a statement on Tuesday said that the twitter handles which also bear the Service’s symbols are not only fake but also designed by their creators to deceive, misinform and defraud unsuspecting persons.

The spokesperson however revealed that a detailed investigation has already commenced to ensure that the suspect(s) is/are apprehended and prosecuted.

According to the statement; “This is to inform the public and particularly, social media users that the DSS does not own, use or operate any official twitter handles.”

“The Service, therefore, disowns the ones, notably DSS 255 and DSS_NG, currently in circulation. These twitter handles which also bear the Service’s symbols are not only fake but designed by their creators to deceive, misinform and defraud unsuspecting persons.

“It is also believed that such handles were desperately created by subversive elements to spread fake news and falsehood.

“The public is hereby warned to disregard them and any message(s) they may contain. However, a detailed investigation has already commenced to ensure that the suspect(s) is/are apprehended and prosecuted.