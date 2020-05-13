Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Department of State Security (DSS) has granted the detained Bayelsa news blogger, Saint Miepano Onitsha, bail over the a publication of fake news on the collapse of the alleged N7billion Isolation Centre located at the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja in Kogi State.

Onitsha, owner of the naijalive.com, was arrested in the early hours of Sunday in a controversial circumstance, which triggered outrage following the alarm raised by his family that he was kidnapped.

But according to the DSS, investigations and arrest of the Bayelsa news blogger have shown that the publication is no doubt an orchestration to tarnish the image of Governor Yahaya Bello and incite the public against his administration.

The DSS alleged that the fake publication for which Onitsha was arrested was posted on the May 2,2020 on the website with a caption: “It costs us N7b to build and equip the Kogi Isolation Centre for Covid-19, which rain destroyed.”

The Deputy State Director of the DSS, Intelligence and Operations told newsmen that the detained blogger have admitted to the fact that the report was lifted from a twitter handle and not verified.

According to him, as you all know, the social media is a veritable tool for social mobilisation either for good or bad motives.

He said rather than use it for positive development, Onitsha exploited it for sinister objectives that are capable of undermining national security.

“Therefore, as a responsible and front line Intelligence service with the mandate of ensuring internal security, it is quiet appropriate that subversive activities and tendencies such as this are curtailed in good time hence the action being taken. He will also be prosecuted to serve as deterrent to other like minds.”

Onitsha in his comment admitted to have lifted the report from a twitter handle. “Attempts to verify was difficult and it was a mistake to have reposted it.”

He also denied the claims by some of his followers in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, that he was kidnapped by unknown gunmen and that the Bayelsa State Government was involved in his arrest.