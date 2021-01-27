From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has said it is investigating the alleged killing of a police corporal, Fawale Rauf, by one its operatives in Osun State.

DSS Public Relations Officer Peter Afunanya, who made this known in a statement, said the service would not condone any acts of indiscipline or injustice and called on the media and other stakeholders to exercise patience and await the outcome of the investigations.

Afunaya, in the statement, said: ‘The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to the incident that led to the death of a Police Corporal in Osun State. Consequently, the Service and the Police are jointly investigating the matter.

‘The public should be rest assured that it will not condone any acts of indiscipline or injustice. It therefore calls on the media and other stakeholders to exercise patience and await the outcome of the investigations.’