From Benjamin Babine, Abuja

Following warnings from the Defence Headquarters against stopping food transportation, the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria (AUFCDN) have been summoned by officials of Department of State Service (DSS) for questioning.

AUFCDN General Secretary Ahmed Alaramma, who disclosed this at a press briefing on Monday, said the union’s president, Mohammed Tahir, was being questioned by the DSS. He stressed that the strike still continues regardless.

Alaramma indicated that the members of the Nigerian military have been intimidating their members, saying there may be chaos if the government does not stop the intimidating them. He went on to disclose that so far the federal government has not invited them for any negotiations.

The union vowed to continue its blockade of food items and cattle from moving to southern Nigeria. It claimed that it has seen 90 percent compliance from its members, saying only a few ‘bad eggs’ who flaunt the order are being forcefully stopped by their task force.

They again made clear their demands that government should pay them as compensation the sum of N475 billion for lives and property of their members that were lost during the #EndSARS protests and the Shasa market crisis.