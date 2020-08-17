Gyang Bere, Jos

The Presidential candidate of Action Democratic Party (ADC) in the 2019 election and former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Dr. Obadiah Mailafiya has again been invited to appear before the DSS Jos Office today.

Daily Sun gathered that Dr. Mailafiya is expected to be at the DSS office Jos, by 12 noon today (Monday) the 17, August, 2020.

Dr. Mailafiya’s lawyer, Yakubu Bawa Esq, who made the confirmation said the recent DSS invitation might not be unconnected to his last encounter with the DSS operatives.

Barr. Bawa explained that: “We are yet to know the reason behind the second invitation but we believe it is a build up to the last interaction he had with the DSS.

“We are going there by 12 noon after which we will know why he was invited again but we think it will be purely interactive.”

It would be recalled that the ADC Presidential candidate Dr. Mailafiya was a guest at the DSS office Jos last week Wednesday following an interview he granted an Abuja based Radio FM where he alleged among other things that a current Northern governor was backing Boko Haram insurgents.

Dr. Mailafiya was in the DSS custody for six hours but later released unconditionally.