From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS), said it has arrested the mastermind of the bomb blast that happened near the Palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland in Okene, Kogi State, during president Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the state in December 29.

DSS public relations officer, Mr. Peter Afunaya, said the suspect Abdulmumin Ibrahim Otaru (aka Abu Mikdad), and one of his associates, Saidu Suleiman, were arrested on Tuesday, January 3.

Afunaya, in a statement said Otaru, who sustained a gunshot injury on his left foot,while attempting to escape, is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed health facility.

Afunaya statement made available to Daily Sun reads: “The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to inform the public that it has arrested the mastermind of the Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) attack,which occurred on 29th December, 2022, near the Palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland in Okene, Kogi State, during the visit of the President to commission some projects. The Service arrested Abdulmumin Ibrahim Otaru (aka Abu Mikdad), and one of his associates, Saidu Suleiman on 3rd January, 2023. Otaru, sustained a gunshot injury on his left foot, while attempting to escape. He is currently receiving treatment at a health facility.

During investigations, it was ascertained that Otaru, was a high commander of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), and either coordinated or was involved in the following dastardly operations: “The 24th June, 2022 attack on Nigeria Police Area Command, Eika-Ohizenyi, Okehi LGA of Kogi State.

A Police Inspector, Idris Musa was killed and two AK-47 rifles carted away in that attack; the 5th July, 2022 attack on Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kuje Area Council of the FCT; and 5th August, 2022 attack on West African Ceramics Ltd (WACL) in Ajaokuta LGA, Kogi in which three Indian expatriates were kidnapped.

“ Five persons including one Indian, two Policemen,and two drivers of the company were also killed in the attack. The kidnapped expatriates were released on 31st August, 2022.

Otaru, operated terrorist cells in and around Kogi State. Similarly, he and his gang had staged several kidnap operations in Kogi, and Ondo States. Meanwhile, the suspects are in custody and will be prosecuted accordingly.

“The Service reiterates its commitment to the safety of the nation. It assures to work assiduously with stakeholders including sister security agencies, to tackle the menace of terrorism; other forms of criminality, and threats to national security. It, therefore, calls on citizens to support it, and other law enforcement organisations, with relevant information,and all the necessary cooperation required to achieve a peaceful country”.