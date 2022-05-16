Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) from the Ogun State Command, have arrested a notorious land grabber, Adeogun Elijah, otherwise known as ‘Killer’.

The 40 year old suspect and indigene of Abeokuta, was arrested at his home in Araromi Estate, Iyesi-Ota, Ado Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun state, by the tactical team of the DSS, at 2.25a.m, on Monday.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Elijah, who has been on the wanted list of the police for the alleged murder of Monday Eredua and Moruf Babalola, was said to have previously evaded arrests by other sister security agencies.

According to a source within the Ogun state command of the DSS, the suspect had seriously terrorised residents of Ipetu Baba-Ode via Iju-Ota, Ado Odo/Ota LGA.

The source informed our correspondent that the suspected land grabber and his gang members had attacked, killed and destroyed property with the intention to forcefully take over the community land.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He explained that the command received a petition dated 10th May, 2022, by the Adelupo Family of Ipetu Baba Ode Community against the suspect for the alleged murder of Ereduwa and Babalola, who were respectively shot dead.

The source added that Elijah, who operates as an estate agent in Ota, was also reported to have severed the hands and heads of his victims and dumped their remains in the swamp, to prevent the bodies from being discovered.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“Following the receipt of the petition from the Adelupo Family of Ipetu Baba Ode Community, on May 10, over threat to life and murder of one Monday Ereduwa on 17th November, 2021 and Moruf Babalola, on the 26th May, 2021, the tactical team of the command conducted a special operation which led to the arrest of Elijah, otherwise known as ‘Killer’ and one other, Oyelekan Okunade.

“The suspect had earlier been declared wanted by the police and even evaded various attempts to arrest him by sister security agencies. The suspect had also terrorised the community, harrased and attacked the residents with the view to forcefully take over the community land. It was also reported that the suspect was in the habit of harvesting the hands and heads of his victims, and later dumped the remains in the swamp to prevent the bodies from being discovered. The suspect, will however, be handed over to the police for further investigation”. The source stated.