From Fred Itua, Abuja

Operatives of the State Security Services (DSS), have reportedly arrested Mr. Godwin Meliga, President of Middle Belt Youth Vanguard who has been a vocal voice in condemning plans to arrest the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele for terrorism financing.

Family members of the activist who confirmed his arrest to newsmen on Monday morning, said the men from the secret police headquarters stormed his residence in Gwarimpa at about midnight on Saturday, rounded up the security guards, broke down the protector and moved into his house before taking him away in handcuffs. He was said to be wearing only his boxers and singlet as of the time of the arrest.

The family disclosed that the men of the Service had been on his trail as they had earlier arrested one Samson Babalola on Thursday who was said o be with Mr. Meliga’s car.

The family further confirmed that contacts within the Service have confirmed to them that he was arrested for causing the Service untold embarrassment through the exposure of the plot to frame the CBN Governor.

“They said the boss of the DSS felt utterly humiliated by the press conference of the Coalition of National Interest Defenders exposing the plot and that all members of the leadership of the coalition will be arrested for causing the DG such embarrassment.

“His wife who has been weeping since the attack on her husband has informed us that Comrade Meliga has routine drugs he takes religiously and this unwarranted arrest would put his life in grave danger,” a source revealed.

Since the news of the arrest hit town, there has been outrage and the Publicity Secretary of the Middle Belt Youth Vanguard, Mr. Abbah Owoicho informed newsmen that all members of he National Executive Committee have been summoned to Abuja for an emergency meeting to seek ways of securing his immediate release.