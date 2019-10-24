The Department of State Security (DSS) has disclosed that some category of political and youth leaders likely to instigate violence and stockpile arms have been placed under surveillance ahead of the November 16 governorship election.

The State Director of the DSS, Ishaku Yusuf made this known on Wednesday in response to an appeal by the King of Ekpetiama Kingdom, HRM Bubaraye Dakolo Agada IV, who called for early arrest of mischief makers during the election seminar organized by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Zone 5, Dibal P. Yakadi for political party chairmen and other stakeholders in the state.

Yusuf however expressed worry over what he called the poor attitude and attendance by representatives of political parties which according to him is a clear demonstration of poor readiness by political parties for the election.

“On the issue of identification of those intending to perpetuate violent crimes during the elections, I want to assure you that is being done. Those who have the capacity have been put under security watch and homes under surveillance. Another worry I have for the coming Bayelsa election, is the fact that we have 45 political parties listed for the election but 10 are in attendance here. It shows the security agencies are more ready than the owners of the elections.

“Yakadi in his lecture again assured stakeholders of the preparedness of the Police and other security agencies and warned against violence, noting that the Police would not tolerate any form of political violence before, during and after the elections.

“We are here today to discuss with you how we can have free, fair and credible election on the 16 November, 2019. The increasing problem of violence in our politics today is a source of security concern.The stakeholders meeting organized by the Nigerian Police Force today is centred on the need to create a peaceful atmosphere before, during and after the forthcoming Bayelsa governorship election. INEC should ensure that Bayelsa governorship election meets and satisfies international best practices; they should regularly partner with the security agencies, and create a conducive environment for all stakeholders to ensure credible election in Bayelsa state; INEC should enlighten and sensitise all political parties”.

In his remarks, the Administrative secretary of the INEC in Bayelsa State, Mr. Edwin Enabor, announced that though the smart card readers to be used during the poll are undergoing charging, he assured that there would be no card reader failure during the poll.

Enabor, however said in case of card reader failure, over 2,500 card readers have been borrowed from Rivers State.