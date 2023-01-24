From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Department of State Services (DSS) has pledged to partner sister agencies to ensure the conduct of peaceful elections in February and March.

This was the outcome of a four-day strategic workshop held by the secret service for state directors of security and heads of its institutions in the country ahead of the elections.

Its spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, yesterday, said the workshop which held between January 18 and 21 was part of the service’s preparations for the general election.

Afunaya said the workshop, which took place at the DSS headquarters in Abuja, reviewed the security situation in the country.

He assured National Electoral Commission (INEC) of its support in line with President Muhamamdu Buhari’s resolve to bequeath a free and fair election.

He said INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, presented a keynote address on the preparedness of the commission towards the elections and assured of the commission’s determination to deliver free, fair and credible polls.

The DSS spokesman, in a statement, stated the Director of Legal Services Oluwatoyin Babalola, took time to educate participants on the Electoral Act 2022 and its implications for security agencies.

He said DSS Director General, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, reiterated the need for professionalism and neutrality of its personnel in the discharge of the service’s mandate before, during and after the general election.

“Of note was that at the end of the strategic workshop, participants pledged to work in collaboration with sister agencies, INEC and all relevant stakeholders to ensure peaceful elections are conducted across the country,” he said.

In a related development, the DSS commenced a two-week joint service training programme at the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), Abuja.

Participants are drawn from the country’s armed forces, police and other law enforcement and response agencies.

The course was initiated by the DSS to strengthen interagency relations in view of their separate and combined roles in the forthcoming elections.

The joint service course is designed to promote interagency collaboration and efficiency during the elections.